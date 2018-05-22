Council initiatives up for awards

Northumberland County Council has been shortlisted twice at the Municipal Journal Awards, which recognise outstanding achievement in local government.

The council has been shortlisted in the Digital Transformation and Transforming Workforce Improvement categories.

Leader of Northumberland County Council Peter Jackson said: “As a forward-thinking council we are always looking at how we can improve services and do things differently and more efficiently.

“We set high standards in all that we do and these awards are well deserved recognition for our staff, who work extremely hard to deliver quality services.”

A new digital solution, named The Wizard, which works as a central database for early years childcare, stood out to the judges of the Digital Transformation category.

The strategy helps to administer free childcare entitlement to eligible families in order to support parents’ return to work.

The council’s work to support staff has been recognised by the Transforming Workforce Improvement shortlist success.

The authority has introduced a new organisational development strategy and workforce committee to help members of its 4,000-strong workforce all reach their full potential.

Initiatives include training, learning and development, and recognition of good work through an internal awards scheme.

Health support has also been introduced.