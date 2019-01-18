Council shortlisted for three awards

Council chiefs are celebrating after being nominated for prestigious awards.

Northumberland County Council has been shortlisted in three categories of the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards.

Coun Peter Jackson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “Our staff and teams are constantly striving to provide the best quality services for the residents of Northumberland and I am delighted to see their contribution recognised at a national level.”

The council has been shortlisted in the Health and Social Care category for its Home Safe integrated discharge service, which brings together council social care staff and professionals from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, working with staff and volunteers from the British Red Cross (BRC).

It has also been shortlisted in the Public/Public Partnerships categories for Onecall partnership agreement with Northumbria Healthcare, which brings together 20 services from different agencies to provide a single point of access.

And is in the Digital Impact category for its The Wizard application.

The awards are run by the Local Government Chronicle. The winners will be announced in March.