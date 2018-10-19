Councils continue their partnership

Cramlington Town Council and Northumberland County Council have agreed to continue a partnership arrangement for a further five years.

The Neighbourhood Services Partnership Agreement will run from April 2019 to March 2024.

Over the past five years, the existing agreement has resulted in significant improvements to grounds maintenance standards in Cramlington.

This was made possible by the town council’s investment in enhancing county council services. The core permanent workforce of 13 staff is boosted to 23 thanks to the financial contribution, which also funds additional grounds maintenance equipment.

As well as more grass cuts and more time spent on maintaining floral displays, the enhanced bad weather teams can clear more snow or ice on pedestrian routes to shops and schools in the winter.

Coun John Collins, Cramlington Town Council chairman, said: “Our vision is to have the cleanest, greenest and most attractive town in Northumberland and I am delighted that we have agreed our outstanding partnership for a further five years.”

The new agreement will introduce additional improvements, such as increasing the maintenance on banksides in the town that lead to underpasses so that the appearance of these key pedestrian routes are improved.

County council cabinet member Glen Sanderson said this is a ‘great example’ of how the county and town and parish councils can achieve more by working in partnership.