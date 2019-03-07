Course aims to be cut above the rest

A course aimed at developing the county’s next generation of barbers and successful barber shop entrepreneurs is now being rolled out to younger students due to significant demand from both learners and the industry.

As the resurgence of the barber and male grooming culture continues – with more independent shops being opened and new jobs created – Northumberland College has seen a huge increase in the number of business owners seeking apprenticeship training.

There has also been a big rise in the number of students looking to develop the skills and creative techniques used by top professional barbers.

It is showcasing what it has to offer during National Apprenticeship Week, which runs until Friday, and this includes highlighting the fact that it has now opened its level two and three barbering course to younger students aged from 16 years.

The course is run at both its Ashington and Berwick campuses. In addition, the college is delivering an industry-driven barbering apprenticeship programme.

Simon Cleverley, a former Northumberland College student, opened his CC Barbering Co business in Ashington three years ago. He currently employs his son, Ryan Cleverley, and apprentice Reece Whitworth, both aged 20.

Ryan has completed the level two and three course. Reece is currently studying on the apprenticeship programme whilst working full-time.

