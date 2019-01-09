Crackdown on speeding drivers moves up a gear

Speed guns are the latest weapon in the fight against speeding motorists in Blyth.

Coun Eileen Cartie, county councillor for the Wensleydale ward, has spent more than £2,000 from her local improvement scheme budget to buy 10 hand-held guns.

They will be used by a newly-formed community speed watch scheme, being run in conjunction with Northumbria Police.

Coun Cartie said: “Speeding is something that I am always been asked about at public meetings and surgeries that I hold and, after having discussions with the Blyth Neighbourhood Policing Team, we began to monitor vehicle speeds around the town, with some astonishing results, speeds well over the national limit on roads that were just classified as 30mph.

“The area of most concern and areas where we have the so-called boy racers are in the area of the harbour and around the beach and the police have already had some positive results there, but we need to educate drivers that speeding will not be tolerated in Blyth and with the help of these cameras we aim to do this.”

She added: “Speed limits in and around the town are there for a reason, to keep the public safe and with these new cameras, the community speed watch team and Northumbria Police that is exactly what my aim is.

“That is, to educate drivers to stick to the speed limits in Blyth.”

Last August, police launched Operation Triton to crack down on boy racers in Blyth, following complaints about the activities of some drivers on the sea front. One of the hotspots was the Mermaid car park, which locals said had become an unofficial ‘meet up’ location.

In November, police reported an 84 per cent decrease in reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Several drivers had been issued with fixed penalty tickets for speeding, while 15 others received formal warnings.