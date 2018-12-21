Crafting presents for Christmas Day

A crafty group has helped bring some Christmas cheer to a care home.

Members of Bedlington Creatives, a local knitting and crafts group, have been working like elves to knit a novelty stocking for each of the residents at Baedling Manor.

Each resident will receive a hand-knitted stocking filled with traditional festive gifts on Christmas Day.

The group initiated the project as a thank you to the residents of Baedling Manor care home for welcoming members to meet in the home every Friday morning.

Bedlington Creatives was awarded Arts Council funding last October, with the aim of the group being to make art and crafts accessible and inclusive to members of the local community of all ages and ability.

The group provides quality experiences to beat social isolation and creates opportunities to meet and make friends and develop people’s skills in a variety of art forms.

Members use arts and craft as a way to increase aspiration and promote wellbeing, and to bring about positive changes to the lives of local people.

In the past few months some of the residents of Baedling Manor have joined the group on Friday mornings to knit poppies for a display, knit squares, make crafts and bunting for the Bedlington in Bloom competition, and contribute to crafts used in an exhibition for Halloween.

New members are always welcome to join the group.

It meets on Fridays, between 10am and noon, at Baedling Manor, Front Street West, Bedlington.