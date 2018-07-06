Cramlington firm a step closer to moving to new headquarters

An award-winning company is set to move out of Cramlington to a new purpose-built headquarters.

Fire systems manufacturer Advanced has reached a milestone in the construction of its new £2m headquarters in North Tyneside.

The company, which employs more than 180 staff, services more than 60 countries from bases in the UK, USA, India and Dubai.

The firm is relocating from its existing four sites in Cramlington to one 48,000sq ft base at Balliol Business Park in Longbenton to help meet the growing international demand from its customers.

With work set to be completed over the summer, officials say the state-of-the-art facility delivers the infrastructure and space needed to continue its impressive growth.

Advanced, formed in 1999 in North Shields, moved to its current base in Cramlington in 2003.

Ray Hope, managing director, said: “This is a major step for the business, which will make an enormous difference to our operations.

“It brings our admin and operations under one roof, will improve efficiency and support the technology we need to manage a manufacturing, R&D and commercial network across five continents.

“Our workforce is outstanding and I’m delighted we will be delivering them state-of-the-art premises and facilities in the north east that will support job security and opportunities for local workers in the future.”

For more information about the company visit www.advancedco.com