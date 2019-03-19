Cramlington firm shortlisted for regional award

A Cramlington firm is in the running for a regional award.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has announced the finalists for the north east area of the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards.

There are 11 categories, including business and production innovation, digital innovation and young entrepreneur.

The finalists have been shortlisted because they are some of the region’s most exciting small businesses and self-employed workers.

Among the finalists are AVID Technology Group in Cramlington, which has been shortlisted in the Business & Product Innovation category.

Michael McMeekin, FSB North East area leader, said: “Our awards are a real showcase of the superb small businesses, start-ups and self-employed that we have across the north east. We’re delighted that we’ve had a record level of entries for these awards.

“Our shortlist spans from pioneering creative businesses to cutting edge manufacturers and everything in between.

“There is no doubting that our region is the best place to start and grow a business in the UK and the shortlist for our awards shows this in spades.”

The awards will take place in Gateshead on March 26.

For more information visit www.fsbawards.co.uk