Cramlington footballers raise hundreds for charity

A group of young footballers has helped to raise money for charity.

Cramlington Juniors Football Club took to the streets to collect cash for Clic Sargent and to help fund an upcoming football tournament.

Evan Reed, of Cramlington Juniors Football Club, taking part in the street collection in Northumberland Street, Newcastle.

Players from two of the teams – the Under 9 squad and Under 11 Whites – held a street bucket collection in Northumberland Street, Newcastle, on December 22.

As well as raising money for the charity, the aim was to collect funds for their upcoming football tournament in North Yorkshire in May.

To help boost their efforts, the youngsters donned Christmas gear and got into the festive spirit during the day.

And their efforts came to fruition, raising a total of £1,408.82.

Karen Taylor, who helped organised the collection, said: “Each and every one of the boys did an amazing job.”

The players of the U11 Whites squad also undertook a bag pack in Morrisons, Killingworth, last month.

Helping shoppers with packing their shopping at the tills, they managed to raise an amazing £991.10.

The youngsters have split the money, with £495.55 going to CLIC Sargent Young Lives Vs Cancer Charity, while the club has kept £495.55 towards its upcoming football tournament.

The team is now preparing for another bag pack on Saturday in Morrisons.

Club officials are hoping it will be a similar success and will be raising more money for CLIC Sargent.

Michael Cairns, chairman at Cramlington Juniors Football Club, said: “The boys have been very committed to fundraising this year, but to also raise money for a young people’s cancer charity at the same time is incredible.

“This shows what amazing youngsters we have at CJFC. We are very proud of them all.”