Cramlington play park to get revamp

A town centre play park in Cramlington is finally going to get an upgrade following years of neglect.

Seven Oaks Park has not benefitted from some of the input that other areas have over recent years, but since May last year local councillors Mark Swinburn and Loraine De Simone have worked hard to correct this.

In order for this to take place, they have had to arrange for responsibility of this asset to transfer to Cramlington Town Council so that it can then be maintained in line with the other parks in the town, and to the same standards.

This has now been agreed, and in addition suitable funding has been sourced which will allow a completely new play park to be installed that can then be kept up to the same standards as the remaining play parks.

Coun Swinburn said: “This has been a lengthy process but we were determined to give residents, and children, the new town centre play park that they should have. We hope that we can also look to expand on facilities here in the future to meet residents’ needs.”

Coun De Simone added: “I am delighted that we have been able to transfer responsibility and can now look after this facility correctly, keeping the equipment clean and tidy. We hope that visitors can really enjoy the area once completed.”

Work is expected to start soon so that the facility will be completed as the weather improves. The council’s approved provider will carry out a consultation before that.