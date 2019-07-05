Cramlington pupils are eco-warrior stars

Year 6 children at Eastlea Primary School at the Sky Academy Studio in London.

Year 6 children at Eastlea Primary School were named regional winners of the Premier League Primary Stars Plastic Pollution Challenge.

And as a result, they won a visit to London to the Sky Academy Studios to make a film about their pledge to reduce plastic pollution.

The children had made a pledge in school to help reduce the amount of plastic and are working to give some items a new lease of life.

After researching a number of ideas they decided to collect plastic bottle tops and make them into times-table maths games.

They soon had orders coming in from staff and made sets for every class.

The youngsters then took their pledge and winning maths games to the Sky Studios in London to make a film about their work.

During their visit they took on different roles, from the producer and director to scriptwriters and presenters, as well as cameramen.

Mrs Stafford, class teacher, said: “The whole day from start to finish was an amazing experience that the children will never forget.

“They are passionate about the issue of plastic pollution and it was incredible watching them complete the challenge within school and then make this make this film, highlighting the issue.”