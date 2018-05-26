Cramlington pupils engineer an interest in motorsport

Young pupils are unlocking their potential through motorsport.

Children at Northburn Primary School in Cramlington turned engineers and innovators following their success in a national design competition.

The Year 5 students were one of only eight in the country to win a Goblin G2 car kit, sponsored by the Advance Propulsion Centre.

The UK-based charity Greenpower Education Trust supplies all participating schools with age-appropriate kit-cars, which are built by the pupils.

The Goblin kit includes everything needed to build a working electric car, which will then be raced at Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire on June 26.

Teacher Jill Haxby-Nicholson said: “We were keen to get the children involved in this area of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

“We found that it has been beneficial to the quieter individuals, both boys and girls, as they have found skills in leadership within the actual build.

“It has been even more beneficial to have parents work alongside the children and be able to offer them help, support and insight into career areas involved in engineering.

“The children have learnt so many new skills.

“It was brilliant to see the winning design then take further shape before being sent off to Newcastle University.”

She added: “We can’t wait for race day at Croft.”

Education relationship manager Jen Lee, of STEM Hub, said: “It was fantastic for our team to be invited to the day of building the car.”