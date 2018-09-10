Cramlington pupils enjoy the taste of India

Children have been enjoying the taste of India.

Key Stage 1 pupils at Eastlea Primary School in Cramlington were invited to Lal Qila Indian restaurant to try some dishes.

Eastlea Primary School pupils enjoy time at the newly refurbished park at Seven Oaks in Cramlington.

On arrival, they were given a juice cocktail and poppadoms and pickles to try.

For starter they enjoyed chicken tikka, before getting the opportunity to try two curries for their main course. Ice cream was on offer for dessert.

A school spokesperson said: “The children said it was the best meal they have ever had and wanted to take their parents back again.

“The staff at Lal Qila were fantastic with the children and created a superb dining experience for them to remember.”

On the way back to school, the children stopped off and enjoyed some fun at the recently refurbished park at Seven Oaks.

The Eastlea Brainwaves were involved in the consultation of the park and were given a big thumbs up from the Year 1 and 2 children.