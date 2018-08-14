Cramlington runner gets £1,000 charity boost from house builder

A national builder is backing a runner’s target to complete a half-marathon every week for charity.

Kim Scott, of Cramlington, is raising money for Jessica’s Sarcoma Awareness by clocking up the miles.

And the 40-year-old has just been awarded £1,000 from Persimmon Homes North East’s Community Champions fund.

Kim, who runs the These Girls Can Run group, said: “Jessica was a young girl who sadly passed away from cancer when she was just 18 years old, but she was committed to helping others.

“Jessica lived in Cramlington and it was her dream that there should be a lodge where children and their families facing cancer could go to relax, unwind and enjoy time together. She raised money herself and her family have carried on raising funds for Jessica’s Sarcoma Awareness.

“I have heard so much about this fantastic cause and was so moved by Jessica’s story that I decided to set myself this challenge and to raise funds myself.”

She added: “I started running in my 20s and it is something that has stuck with me ever since. Now I have the challenge of running a half-marathon each week for a fantastic cause.”

Debbie Zaben, sales director at Persimmon Homes North East, said: “We’re delighted to hand over this donation to Kim in support of her marathon effort. She is backing an excellent cause, Jessica’s legacy is impressive, and we wish Kim all the very best for remainder of her challenge.

“As a company we have enjoyed huge success over the last few years and it’s great to be able to give something back to the communities in which we are working.

“Our Community Champions campaign is still running and we’d welcome more applications via our website, www.persimmonhomes.com/charity”

Each month the builder donates up to £2,000 to community groups across the north east.