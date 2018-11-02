Cramlington school celebrates good inspection

Staff and children at a ‘pioneering’ primary school are celebrating their latest inspection report.

Ofsted inspectors have praised the progress being made by children at Cramlington Village Primary School (CVPS).

And they told staff and governors that “parents are delighted with the quality of education you provide”.

Following the short inspection, the school has been rated ‘good’.

It has more than tripled in size since its last report.

Principal Debbie Wylie said: “Our school has worked hard to promote inspirational teaching and learning since we first opened in 2012.

“We are delighted that as a team of hardworking staff we have had our successes recognised by the inspector.”

CVPS was one of the first free schools to open in the north east, starting with just Reception and Year 1 classes. It now has classes across the full nursery and primary school age range.

During the inspection, the inspector said standards of achievement in the school have improved and facilities have been improved in the nursery and reception classes, with the environment now vibrant and stimulating.

Outcomes in the early years and Key Stage 1 have continued to be strong, and the addition of nursery provision has been well received by the community.

However, they said the library needs to be developed to enable it to play a more significant role in promoting a love of reading while the skills of middle leaders are developed.