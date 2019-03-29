Cramlington shopping centre to hold Easter tea party

Children are being invited to have some Wonderland fun at a shopping centre this Easter.

Manor Walks in Cramlington is hosting an Alice In Wonderland themed event featuring a tea party and activities.

Lewis Carroll’s much-loved characters will be in the Centre Mall from Wednesday, April 10 to Friday, April 12, from 10am to 3pm.

Children will have the chance to meet, greet and be entertained whilst taking a seat at the Mad Hatter’s table. There will also be giant chess boards and playing cards, and a special photo wall with themed props.

Bruno Coppola, general manager at Manor Walks shopping centre, said: “We are really excited to be welcoming Alice In Wonderland and her friends during the Easter holidays.

“We can’t wait to see Alice In Wonderland and fans at Manor Walks and hope everyone has a fantastic family day out.”

Manor Walks will be hosting family activities during the second week of the Easter Holidays.

Children can join in with Easter themed colouring in and crafts between 10am and 3pm, from Monday, April 15 to Thursday, April 18.

On Good Friday, April 19, they can turn detective between 10am and 3pm by finding hidden eggs on a hunt through the shopping centre to spell the missing word and win an Easter treat.

