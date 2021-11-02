Appeal following criminal damage to car in Northumberland
Police investigating a report of criminal damage to a car near Ashington have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.
Northumbria Police say that around 9.25am on Saturday, October 30, an unknown male used a sharp object to slash three car tyres outside an address on Riversdale Court in Stakeford.
The male then fled the scene when the owner of the vehicle spotted him from his window and confronted him.
An investigation was launched and as part of their enquiries, police have now identified a man who they would like to speak to.
He was seen in the area at the time of the offence and officers believe he could assist the investigation.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling officers on 101 quoting the crime number 120167R/21.