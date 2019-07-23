Blyth man avoids jail after crash killed motorist on A1

Matthew Crook’s van after the crash.

Matthew Crook was driving in the wrong direction down the A1 near Newton-on-the-Moor in April 2017 when he hit a car being driven by Barry Carmon, head on.

Barry, 33, a father-of-three from Belford in Northumberland, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after his car burst into flames following the crash.

Crook, 27, of Albatross Way in Blyth, and his 26-year-old female passenger suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries during the collision.

Crook was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but at Newcastle Crown Court the Crown Prosecution Service accepted a guilty plea for causing death by careless driving.

He was sentenced to a nine months suspended sentence and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and is banned from driving for two years.

After the hearing, Sergeant Phil Emmerson, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols, said: “Drivers need to recognise the responsibility they have on the roads and understand the dangers and potential consequences for careless driving – it only takes a second to lose a loved one.”

Following the case, Barry’s mum, Carol, said: “The impact of this crash will be with us for the rest of our lives. Barry was loved by all of his family and friends and will be incredibly missed.