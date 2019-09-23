Boy injured after car crashes in Ashington

The white Ford Focus which came to a rest in an Ashington garden.

A white Ford Focus crashed at the roundabout of Newbiggin Road and North Seaton Road at 8.45pm last Sunday, coming to a stop in the front garden of a nearby house after destroying the garden wall.

The male driver, 30, was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough with serious spinal injuries.

A three-year-old was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington with minor injuries.

The occupants of the house were uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision, and officers have now asked anyone who saw the incident, or who was in the area and may have dashcam footage, to come forward. Officers are also keen for anyone with CCTV in the area to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1080 220919 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.