CCTV captures shocking moment doorman knocks out customer with one punch

Gary Moffett, a former serviceman, lashed out when Graham Crawford, who had already been ejected from Popworld in Newcastle's Bigg Market for being drunk, tried to get back in.

As a result of the blow, Mr Crawford, a 41-year-old dad from Dudley, crashed back onto the ground and hit his head on the pavement, which fractured his skull.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where he spent 19 days in intensive care and was put into an induced coma.

Gary Moffett.

Mr Crawford suffered damage to part of his brain as a result of the attack, in September 2018, which means he has permanently lost his sense of smell.

Moffett, 48, of Lanercost Park, Cramlington, denied causing grievous bodily harm after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, where he claimed the punch was a "pre-emptive strike", but was found guilty by a jury.

He has since lost his licence to work as a door supervisor, as well as his council maintenance job.

Peter Schofield, defending, said Moffett had health problems and had expressed regret for what took place.

The court heard Moffett was a member of the Royal Regiment Fusiliers and served in Northern Ireland and the Gulf war, as well as peacekeeping duties in Bosnia and Croatia.

References from his former army bosses say he acted "above reproach" during his career and conducted himself with "respect, maturity and honour".

Judge Christopher Prince told him: "The jury found you should not have punched him."

The judge added: "For some reason, when you were working that night, you behaved in a way that was totally and utterly out of character for you and you have certainly paid the price, in some respects, for having done so."

Moffett was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements.

Speaking after the case, Mr Crawford’s solicitor Trevor Hall said: “Graham Crawford was an innocent victim of an unprovoked attack which has left him with life-changing injuries.

“We are pleased to see that justice has been done in the criminal courts.