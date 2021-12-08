Christmas drink driving warning as Northumbria Police launch festive crackdown
Motorists under the influence of drink or drugs will not be driving home for Christmas, Northumbria Police have warned.
The force’s motor patrols team have launched a month-long crackdown which will see an increase in traffic cops on the roads, carrying out random stops and checks in a bid to tackle those who drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Sergeant Glen Robson, who is leading the action, said that, although catching drink and drug drivers is a year-round priority, extra attention will be paid during the festive season.
He said: “We support this campaign every December as figures show there is an increase in drink and drug driving over the festive period.“Following the Christmas lockdown last year, we expect to see higher volumes of people out enjoying the festivities, and we urge them to not get behind the wheel if they are under the influence.”He added: “It is important for us to take this kind of action to make sure nobody has to lose their life at the hands of a drink or drug driver.“We want everyone to make it home for Christmas and would ask all drivers to think of the consequences of driving whilst under the influence.
“It’s also important to note that drink or drugs can stay in your system for a long time, and people may still be intoxicated and your judgement impaired when driving the next day.”He added: “If you do take that risk, we will have extra officers on the road who will stop you, arrest you and put you before the courts.”