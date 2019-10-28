Cyclist dies after hit and run incident in Ashington

Adam Murray.

Adam Murray, 25, of Blyth, died in hospital last Monday from his injuries following the incident two days earlier.

He had been cycling along Remscheid Way, in Ashington, at around 10.30pm when he was hit by a Volkswagen Bora which then left the scene.

Emergency services attended and found Adam had suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital with critical injuries but sadly died from his injuries.

His family are being supported by dedicated family liaison officers.

Sergeant Pinner Rana, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “This was a tragic incident that has sadly claimed the life of a well-liked and much-loved man.

“This is clearly an incredibly difficult time for Adam’s family, and specialist family liaison officers are offering them any support they need as they come to terms with their loss.

“The family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

“We are now committed to determining the circumstances surrounding the collision that led to Adam’s death.

“We have spoken to one man in connection with the incident, and he has since been released under investigation.

“I would like to appeal to any witnesses who are yet to come forward, or anyone who was passing through the area and may have dashcam footage, to pick up the phone and get in touch.”

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains under investigation.

The Volkswagen Bora, which was believed to have been involved in the incident, was later found in the Rosalind Street area of Ashington.