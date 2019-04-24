Hundreds apply to be special constable

Nearly 200 people have applied to be a special constable at Northumbria Police.

Following the force’s latest recruitment campaign, a total of 175 members of the public applied to be one of those who take on the duties of a police officer after their own full-time job.

The police’s current special constables are varied, with a diverse range of backgrounds and the oldest ‘special’ being 60.

Special Ryan Young, who was the face of the campaign, said: “I’m so pleased so many people have seen the benefits of being a special constable and have applied to join Northumbria Police.

“It is a great place to work and the people are incredibly supportive.

“I’ve been a special now for almost two years and I’ve worked on some fascinating cases.

“One of the biggest rewards for me is getting to help victims through a very difficult time in their lives.

“Being able to offer support to someone in need is a big part of why I became a special constable.”

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, force lead for volunteers, said: “I really can’t express the gratitude I have for our special constables.

“The work they carry out is extraordinary and the skills, attributes and experience they not only gain with us, but also bring to the role are incredible.

“Our specials support all areas of the force and regularly work with response, neighbourhood and specialist teams to help tackle crimes and police issues important to the communities we serve.

“To those who have applied to become a special constable, I welcome you and wish you luck in your application.

“Going by the high standards of our current volunteers you will have fantastic mentors and big shoes to fill.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone who dedicates their time and skills so that, together, we can try to make a difference to protect the people.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Dame Vera Baird praised the campaign.

She said: “I wish these applicants every success.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to make a real difference and I know that our special constables are very much valued by both police officers and local residents.

“I want to thank all of them for the contribution they make to keeping our communities safe and I look forward to welcoming the new recruits.”

In Northumbria, there are currently 165 specials, and each one has the same powers as regular police officers; they wear the same uniform and carry the same equipment.

Applications remain open. For more information visit http://careers.northumbria.police.uk/special-constabulary.html