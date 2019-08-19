Man arrested over Blyth murder

Scott Patterson and his daughter Olivia.

Police were called to the property in Hallside Road at around 1.55am on Monday after reports that a 30-year-old man had been assaulted.

The victim – Scott Patterson – had been socialising with people he knew inside the address when he has been involved in an altercation and been assaulted.

As a result of the assault Mr Patterson, a father from the Blyth area, suffered serious injuries believed to have been caused by a bladed article.

Paramedics were deployed to the address but sadly Mr Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of seven addresses in the Blyth area were searched and on Monday night, officers arrested four people in connection with the incident.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, one woman aged 48 and two men, aged 50 and 56, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Northumbria Police’s Superintendent Helen Anderson, the senior investigating officer on the case, said: “Our thoughts remain with Scott’s family at what is an extremely difficult time for them.

“I would like to reiterate that this incident has taken place in a private address following an altercation between people who had been socialising together throughout the evening.

“We believe those involved are all known to each other but we are still carrying out a number of enquiries to establish a clear picture of what happened.

“High visibility patrols are taking place across Blyth to carry out enquiries but to also reassure anyone who is concerned about the police activity.

“Our detectives are working hard to establish the facts and we would encourage anyone with information to come forward and contact police.”

Police are still appealing for any witnesses.

Anyone with any information about the incident, or who knows the whereabouts of the suspect, is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting log 68 19/08/19.