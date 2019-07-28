Man suffers facial injuries after assault outside Déjà vu nightclub in Blyth - police investigating

Northumbria Police tape

Officers received a reporter shortly after 2.20am on July 28 of an assault outside Déjà vu in Stanley Street.

It was reported that a man had left the premises and was assaulted by another male shortly after.

Officers attended and a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his face and head.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, and police are now keen for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Jason Kell, of Northumbria Police’s northern CID, said: “This was a serious assault that left the victim with a broken jaw and injuries to his head.

“Violence of this type is totally unacceptable, and a team of detectives are now carrying out enquiries to trace those responsible.

“This assault was carried out a busy area and we understand a number of bystanders were nearby who may have seen what happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who has any information about the incident, who has not already come forward, to contact police and help us determine the circumstances surrounding what happened.”