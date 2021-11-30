Morpeth thief jailed within 48 hours of being arrested

Jordan Alexander will spend Christmas behind bars.

Jordan Alexander caused misery to residents in Morpeth and Ashington earlier this month. Over a two-night spell, the 33-year-old carried out a number of thefts and burglaries – breaking into houses, sheds and vehicles.

He also stole a car and drove it while disqualified.

But Alexander’s luck soon ran out after police launched an investigation into the suspicious spate – and some dogged determination and top teamwork resulted in the crook being brought to justice within two days of his arrest.

Alexander, of Lindisfarne Close, Pegswood, Morpeth, admitted six offences and asked for another 10 to be taken into account. He was jailed for 24 weeks.

Inspector Phil Patterson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a shameless spree as Alexander committed offence after offence across Morpeth and Ashington.

“His selfish behaviour was alarming and erratic – leaving his victims feeling scared and anxious in their own homes, which should be their safe haven.

“I am therefore absolutely delighted that he has been taken off the streets and this outcome was only possible thanks to some excellent teamwork between the public and officers.

“I would also like to thank all our partners across the criminal justice system who acted quickly and decisively in order to bring Alexander to justice – all within 48 hours of being detained.

“When individuals such as Alexander show a total disregard for the law and his own community, it is essential that they are quickly identified, convicted and put behind bars.”

Alexander was charged and pleaded guilty to six offences – including burglary, attempted burglary and theft from a motor vehicle relating to offences that he committed across Morpeth in the early hours of November 19.

He also admitted stealing a Skoda from outside a home in Ashington on the night of November 23 before driving off in it, despite being banned from getting behind the whee and having no insurance.