Murder investigation launched after assault in Blyth

News from Northumbria Police.

Police were called to an address in Hallside Road at about 1.55am today (Monday) following a report a 30-year-old man had been assaulted inside.

The man had been socialising with people he knew inside the address when he has got into an altercation and been assaulted.

As a result of the assault the victim received serious injuries and emergency services were called.

Paramedics arrived at the address but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also attended the address but the person believed to be responsible for the assault had left the area.

Enquiries to locate the man, who was an associate of the victim and had been in the address throughout the evening, are ongoing.

Northumbria Police’s Superintendent Helen Anderson, the senior investigating officer on the case, has reassured residents in Blyth that there was no wider risk to the public.

She said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life in the early hours of this morning.

“We have specially trained Family Liaison Officers (FLOs) supporting them at this difficult time and we are working hard to get them some answers.

“This incident has taken place in a private address following an altercation between people who were known to each other and who had been socialising together throughout the evening.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened and how the victim in this case has ultimately lost his life.

“We are currently carrying out enquiries to trace a named person and we would appeal directly for that person to come forward and speak to police.

“High visibility patrols are taking place across Blyth to carry out enquiries but to also reassure anyone who is concerned about the police activity.

“I want to make it clear that those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to members of the public in the area.

“A team of detectives are working hard to establish the facts and we would encourage anyone with information to come forward and contact police.”

A post-mortem will take place later today to establish the cause of death.

Anyone with any information about the incident, or who knows the whereabouts of the suspect, is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting log 68 19/08/19.