Northumberland family sentenced to more than 35 years in prison for drugs offences

An extradited drug dealer and his family have been jailed for more than 35 years. Clockwise, from left, Aaron Stephenson, Diane Wright (picture from 2001), Philip Stephenson, McKenzie Stephenson and Wesley Stephenson.

Fugitive Aaron Stephenson fled the UK for Marbella last August - two days before he was due to be sentenced for conspiring to supply Class A drugs and possessing criminal property.

Despite his best efforts to evade justice he was brought back to the region a year after he absconded to be held accountable for his role in the illegal sale and distribution of drugs including cocaine, MDMA, Oxycodone and heroin.

The 28-year-old and two cousins, Wesley and McKenzie Stephenson, all worked with their grandparents, Diane Wright and Philip Stephenson - helping to sell dangerous concoctions of cocaine mixed with carcinogens, worming powder, laxatives and laundry detergent.

What the family didn’t know was that a team of detectives from Northumbria Police had been closing in on them.

On Valentines’ Day 2018 they were all arrested following a series of raids at their home addresses which saw almost £40,000 cash seized alongside bulking agents, a crossbow, air weapon and bullets.

The family were charged and later convicted following a six-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court and were due to be sentenced just days before Aaron fled to Spain.

A year later, he would be brought back to the UK with the help of Spanish authorities and the National Crime Agency to face justice alongside his relatives.

Speaking after Friday’s hearing, Superintendent Paul Stewart, of Northumbria Police said: “This result has been the culmination of several years of hard work from officers who are passionate about keeping organised crime out of our communities.

“Not only did the Stephensons selfishly exploit vulnerable drug users by selling dangerous and potentially toxic illegal drugs, but they showed a total disregard and lack of respect for our justice system, especially Aaron, who thought he could live out his days in Spain.

“He was given a number of opportunities to do the right thing and hand himself in but instead he was brought back in cuffs and I am thankful his sentence is truly reflective of his reckless behaviour.

“The Stephensons thought they were untouchable and I am pleased with they are now all behind bars.”

Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison added: “We will now look to put a series of applications under the Proceeds of Crime Act before the courts to ensure anything a life of crime has afforded this family is seized and forfeited.”

The family were sentenced as follows:

- Diane Wright, 62, and Philip Stephenson, 68, both of Woodhorn Road, Newbiggin, were found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possessing criminal property and sentenced to 11 years and six-and-a-half years respectively.

- Aaron Stephenson, 28, of Woodhorn Road, Newbiggin, was also found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possessing criminal property and jailed for 13 years.

- Wesley Stephenson, 25, of Storey Crescent, Newbiggin, was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of Class A and C drug and given two years suspended for 18 months with a curfew for six months