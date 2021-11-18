Northumberland pensioner reunited with nearly £4,000 after being targeted by fraudsters

Earlier this week, the Ponteland woman was contacted by con-artists claiming to be from Barclays’ Fraud Office.

As part of the elaborate fraud, she was tricked into believing she had already been targeted by a stranger trying to make purchases with her card worth £1,100 on Amazon.

The fraudster convinced her that in order to safeguard her money she needed to send nearly £4,000 to an address in the Liverpool area.

The elderly victim withdrew £4,000 and posted it to the fraudsters before realising she had been duped. Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images.

She withdrew money and posted the cash before having second thoughts, and later rang 101.

Northumbria Police officers immediately launched an investigation and joined forces with Merseyside Police to ensure she was reunited with her money.

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Ord of Northumbria Police’s Crime Department, said: “We are aware a number of residents have been approached in this way but luckily this woman realised before it was too late and asked for help.

“Many victims can sadly be unaware they have been targeted as fraudsters can be very convincing. My advice is to exercise extreme caution when speaking to a cold-caller.

“Make a note of who they say they are, what they are calling about, and hang up. When you’re sure the line is clear, use a trusted phone number to check the call was legitimate and speak to family and friends about what’s happened.

“If you are in any doubt and think you may have been contacted by a fraudster, make sure you have hung up so the line clears and you get a new dial tone between calls, then contact the police.”

She added: “Please take the time to talk to your loved ones about courier fraud and help us reinforce the message that police or banks will never ask anyone to withdraw cash, or send anything via a courier.

“Remember, police officers or your bank will never ask you to hand over money, or transfer funds. If you receive a call like this do not interact with them - hang up and report it.”

If you think you might have been a victim of courier fraud, or any other kind or fraud, please contact police via 101 or Action Fraud on 0300 1232040 Monday to Friday 8am-8pm.

