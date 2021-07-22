Northumberland woman who made 680 unwanted calls to ex is sentenced at crown court

Newcastle Crown Court.

Lorraine Pattie has already served prison sentences for ignoring court orders to keep away from Wayne Pattie and Pauline Brennan but has continued to pester them by telephone, Facebook and voicemail.

Newcastle Crown Court heard for just over a month last year the 54-year-old, who was on a suspended prison sentence at the time, made a series of "ranting" phone calls to Mr Pattie.

During the calls, which he eventually just ignored, she made a series of "degrading" comments about his new partner and his mother, while "ranting" and "tearful and rambling".

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court: "Between May 11, 2020 and July 17, 2020 the defendant's phone contacted Mr Pattie's telephone a total of 680 times, either texts or calls."

The court heard Mr Pattie, a mental health nurse, said he was caused distress by the constant contact on the phone that he needed to use for his work.

During the same period Pattie contacted Miss Brennan 22 times by phone, she would mimic her accent on occasion and "liked" some of her Facebook posts, which was also banned.

On July 6 Miss Brennan received an envelope through the post containing 98 tablets of medication used for panic disorders, anxiety and insomnia.

She said the was left "disturbed" when she received the parcel, that was later examined and found to contain traces of Pattie's DNA.

Pattie, of Front Street, Bedlington, admitted two charges of breach of a restraining order.

Her previous convictions include harassment, assault, battery and breach of restraining orders in relation to the couple.

Geoff Knowles, defending, said Pattie used alcohol as a crutch to deal with personal difficulties and ended up drinking a litre and a half of vodka per day, plus wine.

Mr Knowles said Pattie has now started to properly address her problems, has reduced her alcohol consumption and does volunteer work delivering food parcels.

The court heard since the offences last summer Pattie has stopped contacting the couple.

Mr Recorder Brooke QC sentenced her to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with 200 hours unpaid work, £100 fine and £600 costs.