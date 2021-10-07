Northumbria Police arrest 26 suspects in 48 hours as part of coordinated crackdown

Chief Inspector Nicola Wearing.

Officers have taken part in a coordinated crackdown since Monday to locate various individuals who have been evading law enforcement.

Addresses have been searched across the full length and breadth of Northumbria – from Alnwick to Heaton, Morpeth to Sunderland – with police successfully catching up with a string of suspects.

They were each arrested and will soon be interviewed in connection with a range of undetected crimes committed in the North East region. This includes fraud, robbery, arson and stalking.

Chief Inspector Nicola Wearing said: “We’ve been delighted with the results we have seen over the last 48 hours with a number of our longer-term wanted suspects being pursued, located and detained.

“They are wanted in connection with a range of crimes across the Force, and this outcome has only been possible thanks to the ongoing support from our communities.

“Your information has helped us build an intelligence picture of these suspects’ movements and allowed us to identify a number of addresses where they have been thought to have been laying low to evade arrest.

“We will use every tactic at our disposal in order to locate wanted suspects, and anybody found to have been responsible for committing crime across the Force will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.