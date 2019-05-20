Not guilty verdict in death by dangerous driving trial

A Blyth man has been found not guilty this afternoon of killing a father-of-three in a collision on the A1 through dangerous driving.

Mathew Crook, of Albatross Way, had pleaded guilty to causing the death of 30-year-old Barry Carmon, known as Baz, in 2017 by careless driving, but a week-long trial took place at Newcastle Crown Court as he pleaded not guilty to the death by dangerous driving charge.

He was found not guilty by a jury. The verdict was announced just over two hours after the jury retired.

On the night of April 8, 2017, Crook, 26, turned onto the northbound carriageway following a meal with his partner at The Cook and Barker Inn, Newton on the Moor, but headed in the wrong direction – southbound.

His Ford Transit van hit a Subaru car being driven by Mr Carmon, of Belford, and when emergency services arrived, Mr Carmon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prosecution case argued that his actions amounted to dangerous driving.

Crook will be sentenced at the court on July 22. Judge Penny Moreland granted him unconditional bail until that date and disqualified him from driving.

She added: "All options remain open to me - that includes custody."