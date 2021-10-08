Police appeal to locate wanted Blyth man

Dominic McDonald is wanted in connection with an aggravated vehicle taking offence.

Dominic McDonald is wanted in connection with an aggravated vehicle taking offence and has been actively evading arrest.

Police have been carrying out searches in a number of addresses across the Force in a bid to locate the 20-year-old, who was last seen in the Newcastle area.

Now officers are appealing to the public for help in a bid to bring McDonald into custody.

Detective Sergeant Michael Parnaby, of Northumbia Police, said: “We are asking for anybody who has seen McDonald or know his whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Our officers are continuing to focus their attention on a number of associated addresses across Northumbria, and that work will continue until he is located.

“We do not want anybody to get into trouble on his account, so the best scenario is for McDonald to hand himself in to the nearest police station so we can question him in connection with this offence.

“I would like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted fugitive and that could lead to prosecution and potential imprisonment.

“If you have seen him, or believe you know where he may be residing, please do the right thing and contact us immediately.”