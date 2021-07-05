Police chief launches hate crime survey

Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness

The Police and Crime Commissioner has launched the consultation in the run up to Northern Pride’s annual showcase event.

She wants members of the LGBTQ+ community to have their views heard and a say in how the force, and her office, best utilise local resources.

There is also an invite to join the Commissioner in a virtual meeting to discuss any issues and concerns in person – part of the her commitment to ensure the voices of residents are heard.

Ms McGuinness said: “It is my role to ensure that all communities are being listened to and represented within the forces priorities. This is a real opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to have their say on policing and help ensure the force is doing the best job they can to fight crime.

“I’m devastated that our fabulous Pride Festival won’t be taking place again this year but I know everyone at Northern Pride will put on a fantastic virtual event, just like last year.”

Hate crime, linked to sexual orientation, has steadily increased in recent years – including a small increase in homophobic and transgender offences.

Ste Dunn, Director of Northern Pride, who are supporting with the promotion of the consultation, said: “It’s great that our Commissioner wants to hear the views of the LGBTQ+ community and understand their issues and concerns directly.

“I urge all members of the LGTBQ+ community to have a say.”

The consultation will be open for two weeks and can be accessed via http://bit.ly/NbriaPCCNPride21