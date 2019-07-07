The incident happened on Bondicar Terrace, between the junctions of Coomassie Road and Croft Road. Image copyright Google Maps.

Northumbria Police are appealing for help following the assault, which happened in Blyth between 9pm and 11pm on Friday, July 5.

As officers search for the attacker, they also hope witnesses will make contact.

A spokesperson said: “The incident took place in Blyth on Bonidcar Terrace, between the junctions of Coomassie Road and Croft Road.

“Detectives have been carrying out inquiries to locate witnesses and the offender.

“They are now seeking help from the public to come forward with any information they may have about this incident or were in the area at the time.”