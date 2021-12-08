Seven teens deny murdering Cramlington dad

Mr Humble was attacked in May as he walked home after a night out in the town with his partner.Despite the efforts of the emergency services and his girlfriend at the scene, the 35-year-old died in hospital the following day.The seven males were subsequently arrested and were charged with murder last month.They all appeared together in the dock at Newcastle Crown Court today and each pleaded not guilty.A trial, which could last between six and eight weeks, will start on April 27 next year.A further pre-trial hearing will take place on February 25.Alistair Dickson, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Bailey Wilson of Mitford Avenue, Blyth, and Ethan Scott of Tangmere Close, Cramlington, who are all 18, as well as one of the 17-year-olds, have been granted conditional bail.The other three defendants, who are all 17 and cannot be named, were bailed or remanded to local authority accommodation.