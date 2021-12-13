Stolen taxi used in ram raid found abandoned in Ashington

Latest news from Northumbria Police.

Shortly after 2.10am today (Monday), Northumbria Police received a report of robbery on Ayton Street in Byker.

A group of offenders had threatened a taxi driver and then stole his car while he collected a fare.

Around 10 minutes later, the taxi was then used to carry out a break-in at Hugo Boss, on Blackett Street in Newcastle.

It was reported that offenders had driven the vehicle into the store’s shutters a number of times in a bid to gain entry, before stealing various items from the store and driving off from the area.

An investigation was immediately launched by Northumbria Police and as part of their enquiries into both incidents, officers carried out a search for the vehicle believed to be involved.

A short time later, they found an abandoned taxi on North Seaton Road in Ashington.

The vehicle, which is believed to be the one used in the ram raid, has been uplifted.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the offences and remains in police custody at this time helping officers with their enquiries.

Police are also asking for any witnesses to either incident to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Dave Lumsden, from Northumbria Police, said: “Our investigation is very much ongoing with officers reviewing CCTV, speaking to witnesses and working hard to establish exactly what has happened.

“We have already made one arrest in connection with these very serious offences and will be doing all we can to ensure all those involved are brought into custody where they can be held accountable for their dangerous actions.

“I would like to stress that we will not tolerate this type of crime and would like to reassure businesses that we will do everything possible to ensure those responsible are swiftly detained and brought to justice.”