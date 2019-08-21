A man has been charged with the murder of Scott Patteson, above, from Blyth.

Scott Patterson, 30, died at a house in Hallside Road, Blyth, in the early hours of Monday morning after he was attacked with what police have described as a “bladed article”.

A murder investigation was launched and seven addresses in the area were later searched with four arrests made.

Officers have now charged Peter Dodds, 34, of The Greenway, Uxbridge with Mr Patterson’s murder.

He is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

One woman aged 48 and two men, aged 50 and 56 arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were released without charge.