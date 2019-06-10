Three men behind a robbery in which staff at a Northumberland Post Office were threatened and forced to hand over almost £3,000 are behind bars.

The trio, who worked together to plan and carry out the heist in Ashington, have now been jailed for a combined total of more than 24 years.

Philip Wright

Philip Wright, 51, Adam Rae, 28, and Tony Eastlake, 34, have been handed prison sentences for their part in the robbery at the Humber Terrace Post Office on August 15, last year.

A court was told how Eastlake carried out initial reconnaissance for the raid.

He then contacted Wright and Rae who carried out the robbery by arriving at the scene on a moped and entering the shop with masks and gloves before threatening the two female staff members inside.

Following the robbery, detectives worked hard to catch the offenders by carrying out an investigation which included CCTV enquiries.

Tony Eastlake

Wright’s DNA had been found on a wig he had worn to conceal his identify.

Wright, of Beatrice Street, Ashington, admitted robbery and also possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and was sentenced to 11 years and three months.

Rae, of Moorland Court, Bedlington, admitted robbery and also possessing an offensive weapon - namely a bottle containing an unknown substance - and was jailed for seven years and two months.

Eastlake, 34, of Katherine Street, Ashington, admitted conspiracy to rob and was jailed for six years.

Following the sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court, Northumbria Police's Detective Constable Colin Davies, said he was pleased with the sentences handed down by the courts.

"This was a professionally planned robbery with the offenders waiting until the store had received a cash drop off before making their move,” he said.

“I want to thank the members of the community for their help with this investigation. Thankfully crimes such as these are extremely rare in our Force area but when they do occur we a committed to doing everything we can to bring offenders to justice.

"The offenders are now spending a significant period of time behind bars and hopefully that comes as some comfort to their victims who have been badly affected by the incident.”