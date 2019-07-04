Two injured during Ashington street fight

News from Northumbria Police.

Police are appealing for information after the brawl in the middle of an Ashington street.

Officers were called to Milburn Road at just before 2pm on Wednesday, July 3.

Two men were reportedly in possession of knives and both had sustained injuries.

Officers were sent to the area and the men involved are both believed to have been identified.

The two men, aged 42 and 23, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries but they have since been placed under arrest.

Enquiries into the circumstances around the fight are ongoing but police are now appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

Det Con Ryan Penman, of Northumbria Police’s Northern CID, said: “This has happened in broad daylight in the middle of the street and a number of people would have witnessed what happened.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses but believe there are still others out there who have yet to speak to officers.

“We are also interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen the men leaving the area shortly afterwards.

“Officers are on patrol in the area to reassure residents but this is being treated as an isolated incident between two men who know each other.

“If anyone has any concerns they are encouraged to stop and speak to those officers on patrol in the area of Milburn Road this evening.”