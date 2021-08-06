Two women arrested after thousands of prescription drugs recovered in Blyth

Some of the prescription drugs recovered by police.

Sergeant Wayne Daniels was on patrol in Blyth on Wednesday when he noticed a group of people acting suspiciously near to the public toilets on Market Place.

Sgt Daniels conducted a stop and search and quickly uncovered pills of Diazepam in one woman’s handbag.

Following a search of the home address of one of the women, police uncovered even more pills.

The drugs – which can be fatal if taken without a prescription or in large quantities – were seized and the pair were placed under arrest.

Now the eagle-eyed cop has been praised by the officer in charge of policing in the Northumberland town who hopes his proactivity can reassure the local community.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jon Caisley, of Northumbria Police, said: “Sgt Daniels was on patrol as part of Operation Aurora which we launched to tackle disorder in the town.

“Our communities told us that this was an issue in the town and you wanted to see more stop and search. We have acted on those concerns and made sure that we are patrolling in the right areas.

“But results like this are only successful if we have vigilant officers and I want to praise Sgt Daniels for acting swiftly when he could sense something was not right.

“Thanks to that quick action, 2,000 pills that could have been fatal if they fell into the wrong hands have now been seized.

“That stops them falling into the hands of some of the most vulnerable in our community and enables us to work with our partners to provide them with the support they need to break that cycle of addiction.”

The two women arrested, aged 47 and 46, have since been released under investigation.

Anyone who wants to report information about drug dealing in Blyth, or elsewhere in the county, can do so through the ‘Tell Us Something’ pages of the Northumbria Police website.