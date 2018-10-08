Cruel thieves steal disabled woman’s mobility scooter

A disabled woman has been left trapped in her home after cruel thieves stole her mobility scooter.

Annette Eversson is devastated after the scooter was taken from outside her door in Wharfedale Drive, South Shields, between midnight on Monday and 7.10am last Tuesday.

Annette Eversson with her rescue dog Barney. Picture by FRANK REID

The 55-year-old - who has a degenerative spinal condition and also osteoarthritis - depends on the grey, Freerider scooter, as she is unable to walk more than a few steps unaided.

The retired cleaner of 21 years, said: “I am so upset, this was the only way I was able to go outside, to see people and to walk my dog.

“Due to my conditions it means I can no longer walk like I used to - it’s my lifeline.

“I always leave it outside of the house, wrapped up with plastic as it’s too big to take inside and I can’t get it over the step.

They have taken my independence away from me. Annette Everson

“So someone must have watched me park it up and then took it during the night.”

Police have been notified of the theft, but Ms Everson will have to wait 21 days before it can be replaced due to insurance reasons.

She said: “Three weeks is a long time to be stuck in the house.

“I don’t have any family, I have carers who come in twice a day, but I loved going out every day with my dog Barney, it gives me my independence and now they’ve taken that away from me.

“I would just urge whoever has it to bring it back. What on earth were they thinking when they took it.”

Ms Eversson said her scooter has a scratch on one of the arm rests and also its basket is “a bit battered”.

A spokesman for Northumbria Polie said: “Police are investigating a report of theft of a mobility scooter from outside an address on Wharfedale Drive, South Shields.

“The scooter is believed to have been stolen at some point between midnight and 7.10am on Tuesday.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area on the morning in question is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 153 021018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55111.