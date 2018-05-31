CYCLING: There’s no ‘them and us’

Cycling is a fantastic sport and a sustainable means of transport.

The local and regional economy benefit hugely from the Tour of Britain visiting, when thousands of people flock to see elite racing and visit the town and surrounding countryside.

The national economy also benefits from millions of people investing time in keeping themselves fit and healthy, and from reduced pollution from commuting, both massively reducing the burden on the taxpayer-funded NHS.

There is no ‘them and us’ re bikes and cars, just a need to use all road space sensibly and in accordance with the Highway Code.

Everyone take care and please be a responsible and respectful road user to others.

Ian Bryan

Blyth