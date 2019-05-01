Cycling through Northumberland for The Samaritans

Long-distance cyclist Steve Johnson will travel through Northumberland next week on his journey from Sussex to the Shetland Islands.

He is raising funds and awareness of The Samaritans.

He will arrive in Ashington on Tuesday before cycling to Amble and Berwick on Wednesday.

Steve is cycling 1,600 miles from Hastings, in Sussex, to the charity’s most northern branch - Lerwick in the Shetland Islands.

Using a 35-year-old Raleigh ‘Classic Tourer’ which he has owned from new, Steve will be joined by local branch members along the way.

“The Samaritans provides a critical life-line for people who are suicidal, anxious or who simply need someone to talk to”, says Steve.

“Volunteers based in over two hundred branches across the British Isles answer phones, reply to texts and emails, and speak to people face to face. Anyone who can spare 15 hours a month for this vital work is welcome to join us”.

For more details of how to join the ride or donate to the Samaritans, visit Steve’s website at www.cyclingsussexshetland.com