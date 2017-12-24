Daisy’s festive gift to kids in need

Dozens of presents have been given out to children in need of support this Christmas, thanks to the generosity of an Ashington girl.

It was a few weeks before the festive period last year when Daisy Reveley told her family that she wanted to help others less fortunate than herself.

As well as some of her gifts, the nine-year-old, who goes to the James Knott Campus in Ashington, asked her friends to donate something as well and the items were taken along to the Salvation Army shop on Station Road.

This year, the collecting started in October and staff were delighted to see the number of presents when Daisy and her mum Louise recently dropped them off.

They have also done some fund-raising for St Oswald’s Hospice this year by putting together and then selling tubes of magic reindeer food (oats with glitter) that are spread outside to help guide the reindeer to your house on Christmas Eve night.

Louise said: “Even more of our family and Daisy’s friends have taken part in 2017 and items have been donated by friends of family and friends and colleagues of mine at work.

“As well as toys and games, they include things like stationery for older kids.

“I hope Daisy continues to be like this because we’re so proud of her generosity.”

Jackie Ratcliffe, manager of the Salvation Army shop in Ashington, said the donated gifts were among many given to families in need by local teams this Christmas.

She added: “We’re all very grateful to Daisy, who has a heart of gold.”