Dancers put on a show for Newbiggin lifeboat

Dancers have stepped up to help volunteers save lives at sea.

The Michelle School of Dance, from Ellington, chose Newbiggin RNLI and the Freeman Hospital Coronary Care Unit as its annual charity fundraiser beneficiaries.

The dancers raised the money after performing For One Night Only at the Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, earlier this year.

The Michelle School of Dance has dancers aged between three and 27 years, offering training in ballad, tap and modern jazz.

Michelle and some of her dancers visited the Newbiggin RNLI base to meet the volunteer team, where the donation of £1,300 was presented.

Michelle said: “My dance school has been raising money for charities over the last 37 years. We always like to look for local charities and as I grew up in Newbiggin, I understand how important the lifeboat is to the local community.”