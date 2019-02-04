Dancing classes a hit with children

Children have been jumping for joy at a new addition to their lessons.

Youngsters at Eastlea Primary School in Cramlington are dancing the light fantastic in both their lessons and extra-curricular clubs.

The children have always enjoyed their dance lessons, but staff at the school wanted to widen their experience, enlisting the help of three different teachers to ensure the pupils have the best possible variety.

Dance teacher Cheryl Day is working with the children and staff to introduce a range of different dance styles within their lessons.

A school spokesperson said: “The children are really enthusiastic and are eager to try different movements and routines.

“They have enjoyed the lessons so much that 30 children stay behind on a Friday evening for an extra session so that they can finish their week on a high.”

A Breakfast Street Dance, led by Jemma from Live Northumberland, has proved popular and has 38 children from Reception to Year 6 starting their day with an 8am session.

In addition to this, ballet sessions have started in Year 1 and 2 during lunchtime.

PE co-ordinator Vicki Stafford said: “Dance fever has taken over the school and there is a real buzz about the lessons and clubs.

“Dance is a great way for the children to express themselves whilst keeping fit and healthy. The response from the children has been fantastic and we will be continuing to integrate dance into our school curriculum.”