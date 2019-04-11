Daughter in court charged with mother's murder

A woman is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court tomorrow charged with murdering her mother.

Odessa Carey, 73, was found dead at her home in Links View, Ashington, on Monday.

Her daughter, Odessa Carey, 35, of no fixed abode, today appeared at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court charged with her murder. She was remanded to appear at crown court tomorrow.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Dave Cole, said: “We would like to thank the people of Ashington for their support and cooperation during this complex investigation. It is much appreciated.”

Anyone with information which might help officers with their inquiries can contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 390 080419, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.