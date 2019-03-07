DECLINE: Don’t give up on our town

My bank, Barclays in Bridge Street, Blyth, is closing in June – yet another important part of the town centre we are about to lose.

When the HSB Bank was closing I was told I could still use HSB at Cramlington, but I didn’t want to go to Cramlington. I work and live in Blyth.

I transferred to Barclays in Blyth as an obvious option. Now I have been told I can still use Barclays in Cramlington. Why is everyone telling me to go to Cramlington?

With so many empty shops in Blyth, it’s surely only a matter of time before we have no shops, no interest, and Blyth will cease to exist as a town centre.

I have, in the past, raised my concerns through the News Post Leader and been to a number of meetings regarding the town centre. Plans and suggestions have been discussed without any development, and the decline continues.

With industry doing so well around the harbour, etc, this must be bringing revenue to our town. So who is reaping the benefit? Certainly not our town.

We have the quayside, the harbour, Ridley Park, the promenade, sand dunes and the sea. Can Cramlington match that? No, of course not.

I think it’s a bit unfair that our town, my town, is losing out when we could have so much to offer the community and should be able to attract visitors with a sense of pride.

I don’t begrudge Cramlington its success in attracting shoppers. It has a wonderful indoor shopping centre and must be proud of its achievement

But Blyth should also be able to contribute in the wellbeing of our region as a town with history and location.

John Wilson

Blyth