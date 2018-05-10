DEVELOPMENT: Cinema is not needed

I was surprised and shocked to read that a revised outline planning application was being produced to include a multi-screen cinema for part of the ‘Ashington Hole’ Portland Park site.

What another waste of money this would be.

Do the planners know that the multi-screen cinemas at Cramlington and Silverlink can sometimes show full length films to audiences of two or four people?

I have been there when this has happened.

If these two local multi-screen cinemas are so short of customers, how could it possibly be viable to add yet another venue?

It appears that Northumberland County Council is not interested in giving us value for money.

Elizabeth Carol Wright

Ashington